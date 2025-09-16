'I'm telling you that Nigel Farage will be gone by the end of next year' - Your Letters: September 16

I PREDICT THE END OF FARAGE

Ah Bristow, Martin (Sept 11), you question my confidence in myself but I put a lot of effort into getting things right.

A long time ago I was telling you that I would help get rid of Boris Johnson and more than one said it wouldn't happen. Now I'm telling you that Nigel Farage will be gone by the end of next year. I delve deep into their backgrounds and very often it's like smelling dry rot. I am one of 50,000 people who have signed a petition demanding that Farage releases his tax returns. There must be a reason why he's refused so far.

But to be honest I want this country to be great for my grandkids and Farage doesn't seem to have given any thought to the really important issues we are facing, our economy, our NHS and the pollution that is killing thousands of us. I don't want a leader who doesn't think these things through.

Roger Watts, West Midlands

STUDENTS MUST BEWARE OF SCAMS