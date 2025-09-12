'Most events in Shropshire are held on a Sunday or a bank holiday, it seems ridiculous that on those days no buses run' - Your Letters: September 12

BUSES NEEDED ON SUNDAYS

Most of the special events in Shropshire are held on a Sunday or a bank holiday.

It seems ridiculous that on those days no buses run.

Of course, it stems from an age when people stayed at home on Sunday and there was no demand for travel.

Things have changed, but not in Shropshire, where despite events like the Bridgnorth Music and Arts and the Italian Car Festivals, to name but two, exclude those people who can't or would rather not drive here.

If you want to take advantage of Shropshire's many pubs and restaurants, then a car isn't advisable.

Shropshire Council declared a Climate Emergency in, I think, 2019. Whilst many regions are decarbonising their bus fleet, we just need buses that provide the kind of connectivity that brings customers to our High Streets and, of course, our many special events.