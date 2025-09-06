'Our flag is our national symbol for Great Britain, like any other country it should be flown with pride' - Your Letters: September 5

FLYING THE FLAG WITH GREAT PRIDE

With reference to Toby Neal’s column, for a start, the flag shown flying at Canary Wharf is upside down, so the person should be jailed for that reason. Also the Union Jack should only be called "Jack" when flown from a Naval vessel. The correct name is Union Flag.

Our flag is our national symbol for Great Britain, like any other country it should be flown with pride. We should follow the USA, their national flag is flown from every building including their houses and homes across America - low-betide anyone taking them down.

Our Union Flag and St George’s flag are not any sign of racism. Our Union Flag shows the union between Scotland, England and Northern Ireland. Nor is the Black Country flag. The St George’s flag is our Christian symbol, nothing to do with race or creed. Christians around the world are all of different nationalities and colours.

Every country in the world has had slavery (Britain was not alone, 600 years of Roman); Turkish, Chinese, African and European slavery. Does anyone protest to these countries and their flags?