'HMOs are spaces that encourage community living, preventing isolation' - Your Letters: September 4

SHOCKED BY A LACK OF EMPATHY

I am shocked and disheartened to see the lack of empathy and unkind words people are using to discuss the proposed HMO in Bridgnorth. Firstly, there has been no mention at all of who will be housed there. In the current housing crisis, young professionals are unable to rent, let alone buy, and HMOs are often the only way of having any space at all. As well as this, counter to the unfounded claim that they bring anti-social behaviour, HMOs are spaces that encourage community living, preventing isolation.

But most concerning to me are the comments surrounding the claim that this HMO will house "illegal immigrants". The lack of empathy and dehumanising language in these comments is heartbreaking. Referring to people who have had to flee the most dire conditions via routes too dangerous for many of us here to imagine as "illegals" is unspeakably cruel and dehumanising. It completely goes against the values of kindness, inclusivity, acceptance and community that were instilled in me through my education here in Bridgnorth. The only difference between those of us living here and refugees is sheer geographical luck. All of us are far closer to needing the support of our fellow man than we may realise.

I implore people to look inwards to their own values and kindness, to extend empathy to others rather than being blinded by fear-mongering stories they see online.