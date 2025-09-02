'I wonder what Orwell would make of the shambles of England 2025?' - Your Letters: September 2

ORWELL'S LESSON ON FLAG SHAME

Re the letter from Clare Davies, “Post flags just not needed”.

I am reminded of two excellent pieces from the great George Orwell.

Of the many memorable quotes from Orwell - his quote from 1941: 'England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality.

‘In left wing circles it is always felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman and that it is a duty to snigger and every English institution, from horse racing to suet puddings.

‘It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably true that almost any intellectual would feel more ashamed of standing to attention during God Save the King, than of stealing from a poor box'. Orwell’s Collection of Essays (1970).

Also from Orwell: 'The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.'