'When I was a kid, a day out with your parents was something to be tolerated rather than enjoyed!' - Your Letters: August 30

FEW DAYS OUT IN MY DAY AS A KID

Days out! What on earth are they on about now!?Parents have been complaining about how the summer holidays are leaving them broke because taking their kids on days out are so expensive. What is this obsession with days out, one might ask?When I was a kid, a day out with your parents was something to be tolerated rather than enjoyed. It may have happened…once, twice? During that holiday period dad was at work for a start - thank the lord!

And mom would be encouraging us to, ‘get from under ‘ her feet. In my day, the object of the holidays was to steer clear of the parents as much as you could, apart from mealtimes and attempting to procure sixpence when the ice cream man came jangling down the street that is. We had our mates and we had our games and that was what the summer holidays was all about.

It was not about having expensive days out with mom and dad.

On these days out we would be long faced and sulking because we just wanted to get back to our street and go off with our mates and that cost exactly nothing.

Alan Jones, West Mids