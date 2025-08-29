'People shouldn’t be defacing road markings' - Your Letters: August 29

RED PAINT IS NOT THE RIGHT WAY

As someone who was born here in the UK and has been going to work since the age of 16, I can understand the anger people from similar backgrounds have towards the current state of this country and the world.

The painted on roundabouts and road markings in this country are a marvellous invention that facilitate safe travel and transport whether you’re on a bus or in a car.

Yet recently people insist on going around with red paint marking the markings with a cross in an act of frustrated patriotism.

I can fully understand why - but people shouldn’t be defacing the road markings, thus holding up everyone’s essential journeys to work, to school, to the shops, etc. because we all need to be somewhere!

Vicky Bartlett, West Midlands

POST FLAGS ARE JUST NOT NEEDED

As an English woman, I have been educated in the symbols and emblems of this country.