'I sympathise with the letter setting out the problems of paying by cash for parking in Bridgnorth' - Your Letters: August 27

PARKING ADVICE TO ENJOY SVR

I sympathise with C Lloyd of Dudley with their recent letter setting out the problems of paying by cash for parking in Bridgnorth. This "no cash" system is becoming more widespread, unfortunately, but the times, as the inimitable Bob Dylan sang, they are a changing. I can understand why Bridgnorth Council has a no cash policy as it removes the potential danger of the parking machines being attacked for their cash contents, as well as danger to the human staff deputed to collect the cash from these machines.

However, as far as the Severn Valley Railway goes, it is still possible to pay in cash for parking in one of their car parks at Bridgnorth Station. You just have to visit the ticket office, which you would have to do anyway to buy your train ticket, where an actual human being behind the counter will gladly take your payment in whatever you have to offer, be it cash, card or payment by phone, but I expect they would draw the line at cowrie shells!

Please note, however, that this only applies at main stations of Bridgnorth, Bewdley and Kidderminster and not necessarily the intermediate stations, and that the ticket offices are only open on the days that trains are running.