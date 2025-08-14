'What happened to 2020’s ethereal message to "be kind"?' - Your Letters: August 14

DISABLED JOKES ARE JUST CRUEL

If we’re supposed to be an all inclusive society, why is it, that whenever there’s a laugh or a joke to be had through filters and trends on social platforms, people with disabilities and lifelong conditions are the butt of the joke?

The Down’s Syndrome filter and “pretend your child is blind” trend on TikTok could be seen as an offence to people genuinely affected by Down’s Syndrome and sight loss, who could deem anyone partaking in these trends to be mocking or teasing them for a health condition they have no choice over.

Having a relative with sight loss, I only know too well the hoops that have to be jumped through to access facilities and services that meet their needs, the accessibility challenges at new places, and the wait for equipment like magnifiers which have to be customised to the person’s individual condition, that can cost hundreds of pounds.

Taking all of these hurdles into consideration, I’m of the opinion people with disabilities have a big fight on their hands in 2025, so the last thing they need is any filter, trend or “meme,” making fun of them for something they can’t change. What happened to 2020’s ethereal message to “be kind?”

Vicky Bartlett, West Midlands

