'Our brave soldiers and others gave us the right to decide our destinations' - Your Letters: August 13

LEADERS MUST REPRESENT US

I can't believe what is happening in our country. Governments and councillors riding rough shod over public opinion. The decisions made by both don't follow the will of the public, yet we sit by tut tutting it's not right but fail to get our voices heard.

Hitler didn't win the war, our brave soldiers and others gave us the right to decide our destinations, not be driven by people who were elected to do our bidding. So it's time now to join forces in peaceful ways and tell these elected so called know it all people to either do it our way or get out and let someone in who will do it. We can't and shouldn't let these elected people drive us to a very low level, we should be the best.

Think not of yourselves think of you great grandchildren and beyond some one looked after it for us, now it's our turn. Just remember when it's gone it will never come back, as the last few years have proved. So if we all fight for what is right in minds which is evident by all the unrest going on, we should get these elected people out, and get in people we can trust. It will be difficult, but if we don't try I dread to think where we are going to finish up?

Brian Palin, St Georges