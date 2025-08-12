'Is there perhaps an element of dishonesty in the proclamations about 50.4 per cent 'renewables'?' - Your Letters: August 12

JUST WHAT DOES BIOMASS MEAN?

It has recently been reported in the national press that renewables supplied more than half (50.4 per cent) of Britain’s electricity for the first time last year, according to official figures.

A total of 50.4 per cent renewables is most praiseworthy, but could this impressive percentage be further broken down into the percentages for wind, solar and biomass respectively?

It would be helpful to receive an analysis of ‘biomass’:

How many trees (hundreds, thousands, millions) are felled and ground into pellets to create this fuel? What emissions result from burning this wood? Where are the emissions accounted for? Presumably not in the UK: Canada and the USA? How much diesel is consumed to get this fuel from forest to the Drax Power Station: lorries, trains and transatlantic freighters, as well as in processing? Does Drax receive any subsidies?

Is there perhaps an element of dishonesty in the proclamations about 50.4 per cent ’renewables’?