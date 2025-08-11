'Support your local pharmacy because you will regret it when they are gone' - Your Letters: August 11

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL PHARMACY

I have received a leaflet proposing that I use a new prescription service provided by some pharmacy company in cahoots with a local medical practice. To me this is just a money making scheme by a big company and a medical consortium which is a major danger to my local excellent pharmacy just around the corner from the medical practice.

This new scheme provides nothing new or better than my pharmacist. Everything they claim to provide is provided by my pharmacist, who unlike this new scheme also can deliver, at no cost, to customers who cannot easily pick up their medicines. The new scheme is pick up only. So no improvement over my local pharmacy but a great danger to it. If schemes like this result in local pharmacies closing we will all loose a vital service that they supply at a time when we are advised to consult our pharmacist with minor ailments. If they are not there we are scuppered.

So I implore everyone to forget these money making schemes from remote uncaring companies and support your local pharmacy because you will regret it when they are gone.

William Halley, Apley

STILL BOUND BY THE GRIP OF EU

The EU President appears to be in charge of all the countries within the EU. She is everywhere within the political forum, whether war, floods and chaos, she attends all political summits she involves herself in all the troubles of the world, she speaks and sounds like the countries within that umbrella have no say whatsoever and are all under the spell of an unelected person, she is everywhere and stands alongside the elected leaders of countries when there is a photo shoot, she sits with the US President and reaches a deal without, it appears any consultation with countries within that union.