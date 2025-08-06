'It seems that everyone with a grievance is out on the streets' - Your Letters: August 6

DOES IT FEEL LIKE WE ARE IN 1938?

It seems that everyone with a grievance is out on the streets; politicians warning of societal breakdowns are obvious to all.

Financial problems; fighting around the the globe for resources, water and precious minerals, meanwhile the global population increases.

The UK Government increases the population's dependence on it, despite the cuts. Does it feel like we are living in 1938 again on the verge of war; while the sun shines?

Nationalists and internationalists around the world sizing up to each other. Racism, illegal immigration, overcrowded towns and cities, while populations are on the move, crime at an all time high, and strikes. To paraphrase Basil Fawlty in John Cleese's Fawlty Towers "This is exactly how Nazi Germany started. Be careful of what you wish for!

T R Clift, West Midlands