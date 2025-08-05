'Ever wondered why there is so much violent crime?' - Your Letters: August 5

LOOK AT CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM

If you've ever wondered why there is so much violent crime as reported in this paper, take a look at the way the criminal 'justice' system deals with it and you have your answer!

Mike Crump, Bridgnorth

TAP INTO PUBLIC OWNERSHIP IDEA

Instead of overhauling the water regulator, here's a novel idea: take the water companies back into public ownership and save us poor saps at the receiving end a whole lot of money in the future.

Furthermore, the dividends paid to investors would be put to better use improving the current infrastructure especially if our glorious leader carries on covering this green and increasingly unpleasant land with more houses with the inevitable increase in demand for water.