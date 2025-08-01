'These companies are legally robbing the public and the government' - Your Letters: August 1

WATER FIRMS GET AWAY WITH IT

Water pollution by water companies up by 60 per cent. It appears then that we pay our bills not for clean drinkable water but we pay so that water companies can discharge into our rivers and seas without any comeback.

Fines, no matter how steep, are not stopping these companies from doing just as they please, that is even if they are fined which we rarely hear of – and when they do the fine is a mere drop in the ocean (pun intended) in their finances.

In any case it's our money they would be paying out anyway as they have the audacity to claim they want to increase the bills to pay for improvements. These companies are legally robbing the public and the government and Ofwat just let this legal robbery take place.

If a person whether a farmer, a business or a member of the public were to pollute a river or stream the heaviest of penalties would be given to them so why not the water companies?

Pete Lowe, West Midlands

COST HAS JUST GONE NUCLEAR