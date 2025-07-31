'I have felt the anxiety of not knowing what shifts I am doing from week to week' - Your Letters: July 31

TIME TO OUTLAW ZERO HOURS JOBS

I have previously worked on zero-hour contracts, and have felt the anxiety of not knowing what shifts I am doing from week to week, and often having to pick up shifts at short notice.

This has meant I can't make long-term plans, and don't have much of a work-life balance.

That's why the government's new Employments Rights Bill is long overdue. It will give greater protections to workers across our area.

It's made it through the House of Commons full of new rights to help working people: banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, improving sick pay, and ending fire-and-rehire.

But out of touch Tory and Lib Dem peers have just voted through an amendment to keep workers on zero hours contracts.

If my experience is anything to go by, passing the original Bill in full would be a huge step forward, helping us get the security and dignity at work that we deserve.