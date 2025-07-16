'Is anyone taking bets on an opening date for the M54 link road?' - Your Letters: July 16

A LONG WAIT FOR THE M54 LINK

An article in the Star suggested a timetable for completion of M54 link road will be announced "by next year".

Ha! Ha! and three times Ha! Is anyone taking bets on an opening date for this link road? Have all the antis and nimbys had their say? Has every avenue of appeal been explored and have the big guns, lefty KCs, been deployed? As a 16 year old gofer for a company of surveyors I was working in the fields around what is now Junction 2 of the M54. That was spring/summer of 1969. The Telford end was opened in 1975 and the connecting end, joining the M6 southbound, was opened in 1983.

I'm very nearly 73 and if I live long enough to receive a telegram from King William V, I might just see this link road completed.

Trevor Howard, Wolverhampton

DIFFERENT RULES FOR CELEBRITIES?