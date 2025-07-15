'If you do find yourself in difficulty in the water, remember Float to Live' - Your Letters: July 15

STAY SAFE WHEN NEAR THE WATER

With the tragic drowning of a teenage boy in Sutton Park, the RNLI are highlighting our key water safety messages as the hot weather continues. Although we are the charity that saves lives at sea, we know many people head to in-land bodies of water to cool off in the hot weather. The risk of accidental drowning is five time higher when air temperatures are at or above 25 degrees, when compared with 10 degrees. Cold water shock and currents, plus other potential risk factors, are still very much a danger at in-land locations and we urge people to take the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.

Always read the local safety signage and never enter the water alone.

If you do find yourself in difficulty in the water, remember Float to Live – we know this simple piece of safety advice save lives.Tilt your head back with ears submerged. Relax, breathe normally and move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat. It’s ok if your legs sink, we all float differently. Once you’re over the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety if you can.

If you see someone else in trouble in the water call 999 or 112, tell them to Float To Live and if you can – throw them something that floats that they could hold onto. You should never enter the water to rescue someone, as you could end up in difficulty yourself.