'The education of the children of Powys in today’s world is very important' - Your Letters: July 4

NOTHING BETTER AT NEW COUNCIL

Well ladies and gentlemen of Llandrindod and Powys, we thought things could only get better after the demise of the last Conservative, Independent Council Administration in Powys and we were promised the new Liberal Labour pact would be vastly better than the Conservative and Independents, but can anyone tell me what has improved?

Mr Gibson Watt and Mr Berriman told us they would save the village schools from closure when they were in power but none were saved. Now the whole of the Education Authority in Powys has been to pull their socks up. Some hope of that!

The education of the children of Powys in today’s world is very important. Children are having a second class education and every parent should be shouting from the rooftops about the education failure in Powys.