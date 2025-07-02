'There appears to be a big difference to what councillors want and what the public need or want' - Your Letters: July 2

GAP BETWEEN COUNCIL AND US

Having seen and heard the goings on of the Telford & Wrekin Borough Council changes to Oakengates and Wellington Market, there appears to be a big difference to what councillors want and what the public need or want.

The council’s consultation figures prove a lot of the public didn't take part, which proves the point that the council was going their own way, and the public are supposed to accept that. Your reporters, as I have already stated, tend to listen to our MP and councillors and report what they state, so to be fair to the public interview the people who it is affecting, so that we get the true picture of what is going on. Your reporter would be an independent voice that had nothing to gain or lose it they stated the true facts. If this is done it settles the ongoing argument that the councillors are doing what they want, which is wrong. If the allegations are true, then the public will know what they have to do at the next election. But all thoughts that it affects has the right to say it publicly, not be shut down by the councillors. The councillors serve the public, not the other way round.

Brian Palin, St. George's

DEFICIT SHOWS BREXIT FAILURE

Ron Goodall believes that leaving the EU was the right thing to do.