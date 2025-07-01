'How ridiculous is the law? What happened was clearly an incitement to murder' - Your Letters: July 1

WHAT ACTION ON FESTIVAL HATRED?

If one gets upset at the vile murder of three little girls and in a moment of rage, write something on social media that you delete once the red mist has subsided, you might find yourself in clink for a year or two

If however you get up on a stage and scream antisemitic stuff which will be seen by millions throughout the world you might be told off by the Beeb. How ridiculous is the law? What happened was clearly an incitement to murder. I guess few in the Labour Party will turn a hair as I for one never believed that Starmer had cleansed antisemitism in the party. It has just gone underground.

It will be interesting to see what Starmer does about this. If he reacts in the same way as the 'we hate Jews' marches in London, I guess very little.

Alan M Etheridge, West Midlands

STOP BUILDING AND PLANT TREES

I fully agree with W F Kerswell of Picklescott (letters 24 June), homegrown food security has never been more important and must be part of the UK's critical national infrastructure.