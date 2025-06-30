'All I want is to live in a safe place away from drug addicts' - Your Letters: June 30

TORMENTED BY DRUG ADDICTS

I was a class A drug addict for 20 years. I moved to a village close to Shrewsbury to get away from the drug world. I have lived here for nearly eight years now.

I have spent over £10,000 on the property I live in, which I don't own, a housing association own the property but it was in such a state when I moved in, which is why I have spent the money I have. So I feel better within myself.

Now after nearly eight years two raving class A drug addicts have moved next door to me. I have told the housing association that this is not fair on a man who has worked hard to not be a drug addict.

Why would you do that to a resident of one of your properties? These people are flat out doing drugs all weekend and partying.

I feel that if this problem is made aware of publicly, maybe housing associations in the West Midlands will take action in situations like this, as it is unfair that residents feel scared in their own homes, all because they don’t care who they house next to each other.

How can I feel safe in my own flat and battle to remain clean of addiction, when the housing keep putting drug addicts next door to me? I just want a quiet life after losing my whole family due to once being an addict.

I help my neighbours whenever I can, I cut the lawn for a neighbour and we both put each others bins out.