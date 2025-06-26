'Can someone please tell me if efforts are paying off at all?!' - Your Letters: June 26

IS THERE LIGHT AT THE END OF TUNNEL?

For some years now there has been various ways to make our air cleaner; hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, vehicles with AdBlue for diesels engines, planting trees, heat pumps for our houses, more efficient boilers, solar panels for house and businesses, wind farms, on land and at sea, nuclear power stations, recycling of all types, bottles, plastics food waste, garden waste. All these and more are here and in all these years can someone please tell me are these efforts paying off at all?!

We keep hearing we are running out of time to reverse the climate change but no one is telling us if these actions are actually doing anything. Yes, we keep being told we need to do this we need to do the other, so experts, scientists, and all those that say we are all doom. So have we made any differences to the climate to this point in time, because with all the things we have done surely there must be something that has changed. If they haven't then what is the point of all the effort to date.

I'm a child of the 1950s and remember coal fires, factories belching out fumes of all descriptions, vehicles ran on leaded fuel. Diesel engines at that time were possibly the worst offenders with black smoke billowing out of the exhaust and over the years everything that could be done was done to make our air cleaner and still with all this modern cleaner ways we are told we are on the path of climate destruction. Surely we must be winning even if just a little bit! All we have done over these many years there must be some light at the end of the tunnel. I even remember the concerns about the ozone layer. Whatever happened to the ozone? No one even mentions it today, is it still a problem?

Pete Lowe, West Midlands

