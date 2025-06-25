'We must prioritise our own above all' - Your Letters: June 25

WE SHOULD FUND DEMENTIA DRUG

​Consider this. The NHS has decided not to approve two drugs that help to alleviate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, on the basis of cost, which is estimated to be one billion. A great expense. But this is to relieve the suffering of thousands of victims and their families.

Why are these people being failed and yet we spend multiple billions each and every year on illegal immigration housing and the network to support them. The government has got to get it's priorities right.

No one who is suffering from a medical condition that has a medical remedy should be refused on the basis of cost whilst we are spending money on non residents of this country. Yes immigrants do need to be helped, but we must prioritise our own above all.

Bernard McGloin, West Midlands

KEEP OUR PETS SAFE IN THE HEAT

With recent high temperatures in some parts of the UK, it’s vital we protect our companion animals, who rely on us to keep them cool, hydrated, and safe.