'Parents - have a care for others and not just yourself!' - Your Letters: June 24

ZIG ZAGS THERE FOR A REASON

N D Caddick (14 June) is 100% correct regarding the inconsiderate abandonment of vehicles by mainly loving mothers who pick up their little treasures from school and leave their vehicles in the yellow zig zag area outside of schools.

These are the same loving mothers who would be the first to complain if a child is injured because of vehicles parked in markings outside of schools.

If tackled about their inconsiderate abandonment the usual answer I suspect would be 'I was only away for a minute or two'.

Well loving parent, in just a couple of minutes a child could run out from behind your vehicle and get killed or injured and then being 'away for just a couple of minutes' would ruin some families lives and maybe just maybe even yours.

Councils do not paint these areas to use up yellow paint.