'We bank rolled EU, that’s why they miss us' - Your Letters: June 19

WE BANK ROLLED EUROPEAN UNION

Once again another one-sided letter from no name printed in the Express & Star on June 13.

He or she failed to mention how the EU exports their goods to the USA, China and the rest of the world, they use shipping containers air freight.

Most of their exports go to the USA. For now I believe Donald Trump is sorting that one out. The UK is still second but at a lower rate since 2016, China is third. If you know anything about history we were a leading maritime nation for hundreds of years, we shipped goods in sailing ships (give me strength!).

When we imported food from commonwealth countries they were cheaper than EU food.