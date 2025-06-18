'How exactly is concreting over England - the green belt - sparse forest and woodland in anyway environmental?' - Your Letters: June 18

NO NATURE AND WE'VE NO FUTURE

News reports from Brazil recently covered more destruction of that precious rainforest, levelled and felled for - would you credit it - a highway/road for the COP30 climate summit for the "great & the good", the grandees, and the Davos set, the venture capitalists (aka hypocrites). Obviously rainforest protection is not on their agenda - no shock there.

Yet again locals in Brazil in that area, as in every country, are treated with total contempt and disregard.

Question to Ed Milibland. How exactly is concreting over England - the green belt - sparse forest and woodland in anyway environmental?

The Greek playwright Euripides, an early advocate for concern for injustice and the innocent victims of society, he writes "The strong do as they do. The weak suffer as they must". Simple message to Milibland, Starmer, Reeves and Rayner and Cooper – no nature – no future.

Stephen King, West Midlands