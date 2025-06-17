'We must retain the remaining coal fired power station we have for emergencies' - Your Letters: June 17

IMPORTANCE OF OUR ELECTRICKERY

The Government want to spend £14.2billion on a new engineering project to supply our electrickery needs in '10 years time'. Seeing the progress made at Hinckley Point that number may be on the low side. Could 20 years be nearer? And cost? By finish that figure could be doubled or trebled!

I'm in favour of us being self sufficient in our energy needs, but, please don't use the fairy tales of solar and wind power meeting our needs. See recent events on the Iberian Peninsula for proof. Their equivalent of Bacon Sandwich Millibean pushed 'renewables' on them. The widespread power cuts were the result there. And we must retain the remaining coal fired power station we have for emergencies - and recover the Drax 'thing' back to coal - or oil or gas powered - which is a lot cleaner than burning wood chips. All of which are cleaner than burning wood.

Finally, we presently buy oil from Norwegian fields to fuel vehicles etc. We buy wood chips from USA and Canada (see above with Drax). According to 'expert opinion' the waste products from these 'doesn't count' as part of our contribution to global warming but because we import those things they count against their producers! Absolute bulldung (word changed). But Millibean and his mates are quite happy to support that lie. Wonder why? Still he does have form for 'parliamentary inexactitudes' doesn't he? Remember the promise before the election last year of £300 reductions in our energy bills? Helped get them elected I suppose, but still another filthy lie like 'counting' pollutants against other countries instead of here where they're actually produced.