'No news is good news, and I mean that literally' - Your Letters: June 16
NEW EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES
Fake news in the playground,
Fat jabs the latest miracle,
The whole place is warming up,
And we’ve got to try and cool it down.
No news is good news,
And I mean that literally.
We’re rewriting history
Like they did in nineteen eighty four.
You’ve got to watch your language
And I don’t mean just swearing
Anything you say these days
Can be used against you in evidence
Evidence of your incorrectness
If you dare suggest that the emperor,