'No news is good news, and I mean that literally' - Your Letters: June 16

NEW EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

Fake news in the playground,

Fat jabs the latest miracle,

The whole place is warming up,

And we’ve got to try and cool it down.

No news is good news,

And I mean that literally.

We’re rewriting history

Like they did in nineteen eighty four.

You’ve got to watch your language

And I don’t mean just swearing

Anything you say these days

Can be used against you in evidence

Evidence of your incorrectness

If you dare suggest that the emperor,