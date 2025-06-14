'We are so blessed to have a town council that cares for the town and has its future at heart' - Your Letters: June 14

OUR THANKS TO OUTGOING MAYOR

Marcia Morgan recently retired as Llandrindod Town Mayor after two years of unstinting work to promote and re-invigorate our town.

During those extremely busy two years she has put the youth of the town at her forefront, organising a series of events to illustrate that out town's future depends on our youngsters and their need for encouragement and involvement.

She has also attended so many events organised by local organisations in our town, showing the town council's support for their efforts.

Her involvement with the outreach work of her church, Holy Trinity, has also provided a link with many organisations, and showing that we are so blessed to have a town council that cares for the town and has its future at heart.