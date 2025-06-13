'How long before we start paying all our money in tax to the Government? ' - Your Letters: June 13

TAX FREEDOM DAY HAS ARRIVED

On around 2 May 1966 Tax Freedom Day started, that was the day that up to then all your money went to the Government and only after that date you got to actually keep some of your own money for yourself.

Unfortunately, due to Thatcherism's mass unemployment, hike in VAT from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent and Poll Tax, Tax Freedom Day peaked in 1983 to June 10. This year Tax Freedom Day is at a new record of June 12, so we are now working almost half a year just to pay the Government. Next year, with the Labour’s massive tax hikes, Tax Freedom Day could be in July or even August.

How long before we start paying all our money in tax to the Government and they start giving us some pocket money back?

Gordon Edward Fanthom, South Staffs

REASON WHY WE JOINED THE EEC