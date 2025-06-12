'The decision sent a clear "open season" signal to other wind farm developers' - Your Letters: June 12
SHOCKED AT PLAN FOR WIND FARM
When the Garn Fach onshore wind farm was granted planning consent in October 2024 I was shocked.
It was well known the developer EDF had picked a site on peat, and Planning Policy Wales is very clear that peat should be protected as a carbon store.
Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Evans MS agreed the peat should be protected.
But due to the “wholly exceptional circumstances” that this wind farm would contribute one per cent to the Welsh Government’s renewable energy targets, she still approved it. In doing so she set a precedent that ignoring Welsh planning policies was acceptable.
The decision sent a clear "open season" signal to other wind farm developers.