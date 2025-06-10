'Why are we shutting down our gas pipelines and buying gas from Norway?' - Your Letters: June 10

WHY ARE ENERGY BILLS SO HIGH?

Can anyone explain why we are paying the highest energy prices on the planet and why we are shutting down our gas pipelines and buying gas from Norway?

Free green energy is charged at the retail price of gas and that is why the 20 main suppliers pocket £500 billion in the last five years while the elderly in this country have to make the choice of 'heating or eating' especially, as they have lost the winter fuel allowance of up to £300. Shame on Reeves and Co. New Labour, bah humbug!

M Cooper, West Midlands

PM HAS LOST THE SUPPORT OF OAPs

PM Keir Starmer’s attempt to appease pensioners and others by reinstating the cold weather payments is too late, he has lost the support of pensioners in many of his actions. With the worst winter in memory for most of us, with electric and gas price rises going up and up. Most people have had to turn to hot water bottles for heat and flasks to save power. With the powers that be saying we can help in this crisis - what help? None when you try. I can’t claim anything that they say after 60 years paying into the system.