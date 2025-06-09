'Something nudged me out the door and that decision may have saved my life' - Your Letters: June 9

JOIN US FOR AN AFTERNOON TEA

This August, I’m inviting your readers to join me in supporting Breast Cancer Now’s Afternoon Tea fundraiser and raise a cuppa to the strength, resilience, and community behind every breast cancer story.

In the UK, every 10 minutes one woman hear the words, “You have breast cancer.”

I was one of them at the end of 2021 after I nearly skipped my mammogram, but something nudged me out the door and that decision may have saved my life.

I was recalled after my appointment, diagnosed quickly, and underwent surgery and intraoperative radiotherapy and now I am getting on with life.

While I feel a hiccup of fear when my annual mammogram appointment comes around, I’m immensely grateful that I was diagnosed when I was.

Last year I hosted an Afternoon Tea for Breast Cancer Now and served sandwiches, scones, and cakes including one baked in a tin shaped like a giant cupcake… or, if you squinted a bit, a breast!

There were giggles, raffles, tea on tap, and most importantly, we raised vital funds to help ensure a future where anyone affected by this devastating disease lives and is supported to live well.