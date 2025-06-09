'Something nudged me out the door and that decision may have saved my life' - Your Letters: June 9
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: Here’s one way to bring in some customers. Samuel Brighton, aged 78, with his wife, Mabel, 73, are pictured in September 1966, showcasing some of his antiques on sale at the regular Bridgnorth market on the historic High Street. He is using his post horn to attract people to his stall.
JOIN US FOR AN AFTERNOON TEA
This August, I’m inviting your readers to join me in supporting Breast Cancer Now’s Afternoon Tea fundraiser and raise a cuppa to the strength, resilience, and community behind every breast cancer story.
In the UK, every 10 minutes one woman hear the words, “You have breast cancer.”
I was one of them at the end of 2021 after I nearly skipped my mammogram, but something nudged me out the door and that decision may have saved my life.
I was recalled after my appointment, diagnosed quickly, and underwent surgery and intraoperative radiotherapy and now I am getting on with life.
While I feel a hiccup of fear when my annual mammogram appointment comes around, I’m immensely grateful that I was diagnosed when I was.
Last year I hosted an Afternoon Tea for Breast Cancer Now and served sandwiches, scones, and cakes including one baked in a tin shaped like a giant cupcake… or, if you squinted a bit, a breast!
There were giggles, raffles, tea on tap, and most importantly, we raised vital funds to help ensure a future where anyone affected by this devastating disease lives and is supported to live well.