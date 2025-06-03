'Who decided it was a good idea to give such a weapon to a child?' - Your Letters: June 3

WHO IS STOPPING THE E-SCOOTERS?

I know that e-scooters are not legally allowed on the streets except if they are the ones that are lawfully allowed through various schemes etc.

This said, can someone please tell that to the dozens of upon dozens of adults and the parents who have paid to have these death traps given to dozens of upon dozens of children.

They persist to ride around at ridiculous speeds on pavements, roads, shopping centres without the slightest consideration firstly to the danger they put pedestrians in, who have to dodge these carriages of death, then themselves. When they are injured or killed, who will they blame?

Anybody I suspect but the rider or the parent who decided it was a good idea to give such a weapon to a child.

But it is also annoying that when we see these articles of death we see police officers totally disregard the law breakers.