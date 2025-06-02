'The world may have changed, but certainly not the lunatics in power!' - Your Letters: June 2
ECHOES OF WAR ARE BIG WORRY
When l was born in 1939 I was too young to understand much about what was going on during World War ll.
But now I see almost a repeat 86 years on. Lunatic despotic leaders seeking dominance over their neighbours and world wide influence through subterfuge.
In 1939 it was Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and Hirohito. Now it is Putin, China and Trump, the latter who forces Ukraine to sell him their mineral wealth and withdraws their military support, leading to the death of thousands of innocent civilians and to cap it all he taxes The World!
Meanwhile China through stealth has invested its newfound wealth throughout South east Asia, The Indian Ocean, Africa and The West Indies, Central and South America and now has Worldwide influence and power.
The world may have changed, but certainly not the lunatics in power!
Peter Wright, West Midlands