'It brought some light hearted relief into the news and makes me proud to be British' - Your Letters: May 31

TROUSERS HITCH MADE ME LAUGH

Thanks to the Star of the 30/5 for making my day, with the story of the barrister who appeared via a court video link without any trousers on, and got his bott...er wrists slapped by the court. The cheek of the man. It brought some light hearted relief into the news and makes me proud to be British.

I understand the British Naturist Society will be contacting him soon to represent them over a delicate matter.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

QUESTIONS OVER FARAGE POLICIES

Farage had made a speech showing his policies posed a danger to the UK, with billions of pounds of unfunded cuts. Farage has u-turned on scraping the two child benefit cap and winter fuel. The media have printed these largely without any examination or question about Farage u-turns. Too many seem to be fawning over Farage, claiming he is next PM, and Reform and unwilling to raise any concerns.