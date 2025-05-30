'There has been much debate over who will be the next James Bond' - Your Letters: May 30

BOND SHOULD TACKLE POTHOLES

There has been much debate over who will be the next James Bond.

Whoever takes on the role, I challenge the successor to drive safely from the junction of St Winefride’s RC church to the junction of Galton Drive. This section is extremely unsafe due to multiple potholes, tyres failing and suspense damaged. It requires extensive work, not just remedial “fill it in then white lines appear a few days later”.

Anna Strong, Shrewsbury

FLAGGING UP A REFORM ISSUE

I have returned to the comfort of my rainbow-coloured cushion situated on 'The Red Wall'; having just raised my yellow and blue flag showing my solidarity with all Ukrainians.