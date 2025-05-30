'There has been much debate over who will be the next James Bond' - Your Letters: May 30
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: A picture taken on September 4, 1978, with the caption: ‘The scene is the same all over the country. In every barber’s shop children had a haircut yesterday for their return to school today. here having her back-to-school cut by Mr David Southall is Vicky Ingham, of Cosford.
BOND SHOULD TACKLE POTHOLES
There has been much debate over who will be the next James Bond.
Whoever takes on the role, I challenge the successor to drive safely from the junction of St Winefride’s RC church to the junction of Galton Drive. This section is extremely unsafe due to multiple potholes, tyres failing and suspense damaged. It requires extensive work, not just remedial “fill it in then white lines appear a few days later”.
Anna Strong, Shrewsbury
FLAGGING UP A REFORM ISSUE
I have returned to the comfort of my rainbow-coloured cushion situated on 'The Red Wall'; having just raised my yellow and blue flag showing my solidarity with all Ukrainians.