'British adults consider playing with friends among their fondest childhood memories' - Your Letters: May 29

RIGHT TO PLAY IS SO IMPORTANT

Play has been a fundamental part of childhood in the UK for generations – and new research shows that 72 per cent of British adults consider playing with friends among their fondest childhood memories.

However, for millions of children around the world today, it’s a very different situation. Extreme challenges such as conflict, poverty, child labour and early marriage are depriving children of the opportunity to play and experience joy in their lives.

That’s why Right To Play exists. We use the power of play to transform the lives of more than 4.7 million children every year, helping them to stay in school, heal from trauma and develop the critical life skills they need to thrive. Play is proven to be essential to children’s learning, development and well-being.

On June 11, we’ll be marking International Day of Play. This annual UN-recognised day highlights the vital importance of play for children and champions this basic right for every child. Find out more about the enormous benefits of play, and how you can support our life-changing work, by visiting righttoplay.org.uk.