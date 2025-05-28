'Reform's vote has increased from less than 100 to over 27,000 in four years' - Your Letters: May 28
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: February 9, 1971 – Shrewsbury Hospital League of Friends opened a hospital shop at Copthorne. Permanent manager was Mr Gordon Done and the shop was manned by members of the League of Friends. It will be open seven days a week. From left in the picture are nurses Annette Jones from Trinidad and Valerie France of Manchester being attended by Mrs F.C. Salter, a member of the shop committee.
REFORM MUST LEARN TO LISTEN
I read with interest how Reform's vote has increased from less than 100 to over 27,000 in four years, implying that the Reform Party's support in Shropshire is a sign of strength.
If a councillor's role were limited to being elected the Reform Party have had success.
However, governance involves reading, listening, decision-making and compromising: things that populism tends to find inconvenient.
Perhaps the supporters of the Reform Party in Shropshire should consider the words of the 18th century political philosopher Edmund Burke. He said: 'Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgement; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion'.
Roger Norton, Monkmoor
