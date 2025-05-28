'Reform's vote has increased from less than 100 to over 27,000 in four years' - Your Letters: May 28

REFORM MUST LEARN TO LISTEN

I read with interest how Reform's vote has increased from less than 100 to over 27,000 in four years, implying that the Reform Party's support in Shropshire is a sign of strength.

If a councillor's role were limited to being elected the Reform Party have had success.

However, governance involves reading, listening, decision-making and compromising: things that populism tends to find inconvenient.

Perhaps the supporters of the Reform Party in Shropshire should consider the words of the 18th century political philosopher Edmund Burke. He said: 'Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgement; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion'.

Roger Norton, Monkmoor

NHS WEBSITE IS A NIGHTMARE