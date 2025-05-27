'Development is necessary, but it doesn't have to be at the expense of nature' - Your Letters: May 27

WORK TOGETHER TO HELP NATURE

Why can development and nature not work together to provide the best outcome for both? American politics seem to be heading towards a concept of I win, you lose. Let's hope that concept doesn't transfer to the UK.

Development is necessary, but it doesn't have to be at the expense of nature.

Continued use of pesticides will reduce the pollinators, ultimately leading to reduced crops. Is that what we want, a food shortage? That's the way we're heading. Why cannot government agencies work together to reach a compromise – a win-win situation?

I'm old now and probably won't be around to see the outcomes of any government decisions. I just hope that future generations will not suffer from the actions of our government.

Barry Tack, Staffs

