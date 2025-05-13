My memories of magical VE Day - Your letters, May 13

Wildflowers at Dudmaston Estate, Shropshire, pictured after a planting project in 2014. The popular National Trust estate, near Bridgnorth, has extensive grounds, which are open to the public most days. It also owns the nearby Comer Woods, which also offers extensive walks and trails.

My memories of magical VE Day

Both of us remember V E Day. His father had been killed, mine badly wounded but alive and appearing well, when he eventually got leave in ‘46 and left the service later. Was he as well as he looked? Mom knew the answer for the rest of her life.

I hardly knew mom for reasons beyond her control, but was happy with each person I stayed with, all known to mom, many scattered family members.

I was with one of those. My cousin, a girl, was a few years older than me. We’d moved from a huge house with land and stables. It was a great uncle's business, a cool merchant with loads of shirehorses to tackle the long steep hills. I loved them and the family, human and animals, plus poultry, what a life.The animals did not come with us, when uncle died, we moved to quite a large house with plenty of ground to keep the poultry.My memories of magical VE Day

The bells rang and people came out, almost beyond belief was the noise. As the day went on, flags came out, tape came off windows, blackout curtains down, pianos and heaven knows what else to make a noise appeared. Where did that food and drink come from? Jacket potatoes came from an aunt’s home and Fraggy produced some ice cream for children - she'd done it as often as she would. I forgot, auntie did keep a cow, which produced a calf each season.

Boys/youngsters under call-up age came out as the lights dimmed, they carried and swung tin can with coals in and holes to show the light, they were swinging and circled in the gloom. House lights were on but no street lights, some tractors came and lit the streets and lanes, bed came very late, sleep even later.

A few weeks later uncle took us to a hill near Dudley, quite a drive away. I don't think they ever dipped his tank. We looked out, "is this fairy land?" I asked. I'd never seen such a sight. It was wonderful and that was nothing to fear any more. The rosebay willow herbs and dandy lions had already claimed bombed out plots that gave children much joy to play in and flowers to take home.

Such simple things gave much joy and gave great joy as clothes were unpicked, wool washed and rewoven to make us all new clothes for the parties that came later – new clothes were made from cut out pieces from old vestments. They were colourful, but often itched, rough wood on naked skin, no creams to ease the rashes, but we all looked good as we helped each other's families.

After VE Day came VJ Day, but that did not have such joy. We'd seen and heard too much in the months between. I can't even remember anything but relief. I hope no one has the need to celebrate the end of such events again, but feel the joy.

Brenda Flowers, Newport

Will we mark it for next year?

On May 8 we remembered the end of war in Europe. We in the UK only celebrated because it is an auspicious anniversary. France a country who the Allies liberated from the Nazi regime, remember VE Day and Armistice Day every year, with a bank holiday to remember those who fell in the name of of freedom. Will we remember VE Day next year with all the pageantry and solemn documentaries and service? Sadly I think not.

Tom Kane, Telford

Thank-you for Star article

I wish to say a special thank you to the Star and reporter Paul Jenkins for his article regarding “Woman's mission to help football contest hit £500k target”, April 18, money raised to help the blind at the Beacon Centre, Sedgley – the official fundraiser for the J W Hunt Cup charity.

If anyone wishes to donate, however small, we would be most grateful.

Cheques can be sent to Sylvia Enefer, 91 Birches Road, Codsall, WV8 2JJ or by bank transfer to the J W Hunt Cup, sort code 20-97-78 account number 40506567. All donations will be gratefully acknowledged.

Sylvia Enefer, Vice President & Official Fundraiser