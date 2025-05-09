'The sacrifice and service of those who fought for our country will never be forgotten' - Your Letters: May 9

WE MUST HELP OUR VETERANS

As the nation this week marks the 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, it is right that we pause to recognise the remarkable bravery, dedication and commitment of the Second World War generation.

We will stop and reflect again in August to commemorate VJ (Victory over Japan) 80.

The sacrifice and service of those who fought for our country will never be forgotten.

While VE and VJ Day stand as a reminder of the end of war, it was not the end of suffering and hardship for many of those who served, and for the families of those who lost their lives.