'Invest in other ways of solving congestion' - Your Letters: May 8

WE NEED DEAL TO BAIL COUNTY OUT

For years we’ve been told that the ‘silent majority’ wants the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.

But the election proved this so-called majority was just a figment of the Tories' imagination.

Across the county voters have roundly rejected the pro-road Conservatives and even highways boss Dan Morris, the road’s chief cheerleader, couldn’t keep hold of his seat.

If the Tories had listened to the ‘tree-huggers’ and abandoned the NWRR years ago, the county wouldn’t be £39 million in debt to consultants with nothing to show for it.