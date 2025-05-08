'Invest in other ways of solving congestion' - Your Letters: May 8
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: Churchill, May 8, 1945. London. “My dear friends, this is your hour. This is not victory of a party or of any class. It’s a victory of the great British nation as a whole. We were the first, in this ancient island, to draw the sword against tyranny. We have emerged from a deadly struggle.”
WE NEED DEAL TO BAIL COUNTY OUT
For years we’ve been told that the ‘silent majority’ wants the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.
But the election proved this so-called majority was just a figment of the Tories' imagination.
Across the county voters have roundly rejected the pro-road Conservatives and even highways boss Dan Morris, the road’s chief cheerleader, couldn’t keep hold of his seat.
If the Tories had listened to the ‘tree-huggers’ and abandoned the NWRR years ago, the county wouldn’t be £39 million in debt to consultants with nothing to show for it.