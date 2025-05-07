'A new political party could have started by now' - Your Letters: May 7

A NEW PARTY FOR PENSIONERS

A new political party could have started by now, but political types will not help to start one that delivers to pensioners and the 1950s and from 1970s born so far pensionless pensioners, especially ladies.

Us Grey Vote are the last age group sufficiently turning out to vote, but ignored by all politics.

If we are serious about change, then a new political party, with a people written election manifesto already from the victims of governments, is the way to get it.

The project by a retired 1950s pension campaign lady, would deliver in next general election (we never know when?). Among action being called for is:

£35,000 compensation to 1953 to 1959 born ladies for loss of state pension payment.