'Our culture, history, identity and religion are important' - Your Letters: May 2

OUR FESTIVALS ARE IMPORTANT

Having young grandchildren, I've noticed the lack of celebrating Christian festivals. Some schools are looking at changing Easter for a more diverse system - why?

Like Christmas we had to change our signs/outlook to Season’s Greetings - not Christmas Greetings – what's next?

Christmas, Easter, Whitsuntide, and others are all Christian festivals, as are our holidays which we celebrate and have done for hundreds of years! Whitsuntide is now spring bank holiday – is May Day to vanish?

Are we to lose the reasons for our festivals or do the hypocrites just want to keep the profit making side?

This is a Christian country; King Charles is head of the Church of England and our holidays are based on Christian events.