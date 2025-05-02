'Our culture, history, identity and religion are important' - Your Letters: May 2
PICTURE FROM THE ARCHIVE: A photograph that dates from February 22 1945, which shows Mrs S. B. Legge, wife of Dr Legge of Shifnal, helping to load up furniture and bedding into a van heading for Hackney. It came amid calls for people to make donations to help those bombed out in the Blitz.
OUR FESTIVALS ARE IMPORTANT
Having young grandchildren, I've noticed the lack of celebrating Christian festivals. Some schools are looking at changing Easter for a more diverse system - why?
Like Christmas we had to change our signs/outlook to Season’s Greetings - not Christmas Greetings – what's next?
Christmas, Easter, Whitsuntide, and others are all Christian festivals, as are our holidays which we celebrate and have done for hundreds of years! Whitsuntide is now spring bank holiday – is May Day to vanish?
Are we to lose the reasons for our festivals or do the hypocrites just want to keep the profit making side?
This is a Christian country; King Charles is head of the Church of England and our holidays are based on Christian events.