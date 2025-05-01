'We have to trade worldwide in a changing world' - Your Letters: May 1

WE NEED OUR GLOBAL PARTNERS

I refer to a letter sent by Angie Zelter about our toxic relationship with the USA and that she assumes there is a warmongering attitude by NATO. I think she has forgotten about the unprovoked attack on Ukraine by a certain person called Putin.

Although belatedly, the USA did come to our rescue in 1917 following the sinking of the Lusitania and in 1941 following the infamous attack on Pearl Harbour, they are the UK’s oldest ally because the oldest ally is Portugal but that only applies to England.

She demands changes without specifically stating what she would advise, especially regarding the belligerent attitude of one called Putin concerning an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. I think we would all agree that we need to keep our independence regarding food production and manufacturing but we have to trade worldwide in a changing world.

Martin Reid, Edgmond