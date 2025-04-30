'All of this comes at some cost to the local councils concerned' - Your Letters: April 30

NEED TO CATCH THE VANDALS

A report in the Shropshire Star of 17 April, reported yet more vandalism – this time trees at Newport. If my memory serves me right, this is not the first time.

Public toilets is another facility which is regularly attacked and both Newport and Market Drayton have been hit. When the flower displays are put out shortly, some of those will be subjected to damage as is sometimes other new items put out for public pleasure or information. This is done by those who have nothing better to do than to spoil other people’ enjoyment or necessity. All of this comes at some cost to the local councils concerned.

Perhaps local councils should make use of CCTV to protect local facilities or to catch the culprits? Local councils should purchase a couple of suitable CCTV units which could be put out to protect items or places likely to be attacked. Toilets could have them covering the main door and new trees or planters might need a bit of ingenuity on where to place them – perhaps on the way of likely approach. Their presence could be advertised with notices – prevention being better than cure. Those in charge of prosecutions should have an almost for always rule that causing damage is prosecuted and compensation orders requested.

Richard Camp, Wellington

LETBY CASE IS VERY TROUBLING