'Special relationship? Methinks you jest!' - Your Letters: April 29
FALLACY OF OUR US RELATIONSHIP
Isn't it about time the fallacy of a USA/GB special relationship is put to bed?
Quite rightly this mirage appears when the USA needs a staunch ally. I wholeheartedly back that stance as far as that great country is concerned but let's face it; it doesn't often work the other way
We were stabbed in the back over Suez and but for a bit of Thatcher hand-bagging would have had the same experience over the Falklands.
USA was dragged into the First World War only when the nation's interests were threatened. These included submarine attacks on their merchant fleet; the sinking of The Lusitania; the possibility of the loss of American loans to Europe in the event of a German victory and maybe the propaganda of German atrocities.
The USA entered World War II after Pearl Harbour.
Britain is called upon in the recent disastrous Middle East and Afghan wars as its part of the 'special relationship'. It was of no benefit to Britain.
The USA has always been against the continuation of a British Empire whilst at the same time building its own eg by taking over part of Mexico or annexing Hawaii.
I do not in any way criticise that nation for this and I guess The Don is now pursuing a policy which he believes will continue with this tradition but 'special relationship'? Methinks you jest!
Alan M Etheridge, West Midlands