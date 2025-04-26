'Be careful what you wish for' - Your Letters: April 26

WE SHOULD TRUST NATIONAL TRUST

In reply to Mr Kerswell of Picklescott, for a man who lives in an area of outstanding beauty it appals me that he should speak of its demise. He looks upon the National Trust as some sort of rogue landlord when nothing could be further from the truth.

The National Trust has rescued many a stately home which otherwise would be confined to the bowels of planet earth. It has given many fine tradesmen a chance to ply their skills, to restore these stately homes to their former glories.

He talks of motorbikes on the Long Mynd in the 50s. It's one thing to have a couple of Bantam bikes and a BSA coming over the distant horizon, the bikes now would be powerful off-road bikes and would soon skim the fragile top soil off, leaving it like a slate mine in North Wales, as well as disturbing the habitats of birds and other species that flourish there. It would be a haven for flytippers to discard rubbish.

Be careful what you wish for Mr Kerswell, otherwise Blake’s Green and Pleasant Land might not be so green and pleasant anymore.